HEARTBREAKING: Footage Shows Hostages Lighting Chanukah Candles in Captivity Weeks Before Their Murder

The IDF on Thursday released the full, previously unseen footage of six Israeli hostages lighting Chanukah candles deep inside a Hamas tunnel weeks before they were murdered.

The video, recovered from materials seized during IDF operations in Gaza, marks the first time the public is witnessing a direct, unfiltered glimpse into the hostages’ lives in captivity.

The footage shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi, and Carmel Gat standing together in the suffocating darkness of an underground tunnel. Surrounded by their captors, deprived of light, freedom, and basic human dignity, the six are seen lighting a makeshift menorah and singing Chanukah songs.

According to information released ahead of the official publication, the hostages were filmed for hours, their captors inexplicably documenting the scene. Whether the recordings were meant for psychological warfare or internal Hamas propaganda remains unknown.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)