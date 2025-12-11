Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HEARTBREAKING: Footage Shows Hostages Lighting Chanukah Candles in Captivity Weeks Before Their Murder

The IDF on Thursday released the full, previously unseen footage of six Israeli hostages lighting Chanukah candles deep inside a Hamas tunnel weeks before they were murdered.

The video, recovered from materials seized during IDF operations in Gaza, marks the first time the public is witnessing a direct, unfiltered glimpse into the hostages’ lives in captivity.

The footage shows Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubanov, Almog Sarusi, and Carmel Gat standing together in the suffocating darkness of an underground tunnel. Surrounded by their captors, deprived of light, freedom, and basic human dignity, the six are seen lighting a makeshift menorah and singing Chanukah songs.

According to information released ahead of the official publication, the hostages were filmed for hours, their captors inexplicably documenting the scene. Whether the recordings were meant for psychological warfare or internal Hamas propaganda remains unknown.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MOVING VIDEOS: Freed Hostage Enters Bris Of Avraham Avinu

Disturbing Details About Algerian’s Attempt To Poison Jewish Family In Paris

2 Senior Shin Bet Agents Cite AG In Evading Probe Into Oct. 7 Massacre

WATCH: NYC Mayoral-Elect Mamdani Attends Satmar “Aronim” and “Zali” Chof Alef Kislev Events in Williamsburg

Massive Anti-IDF Draft Demonstration To Be Held In London On Thursday

U.S. To Unveil Gaza “Board of Peace” By Month’s End As Trump, Netanyahu Prepare Mar-A-Lago Summit

Rabbanim Make Secret Visit to Ancient Aleppo Shuls, Raising Questions About Expanding Israeli Footprint in Syria

WATCH: Rabbi Efrem Goldberg Praises UAE Leader Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi Following Meeting

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE U.S. Forces Seize Venezuelan Tanker in Raid as Pressure Campaign on Maduro Intensifies

Tragedy Near Sderot: Missing Teen Found Dead Near Overturned ATV