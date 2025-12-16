Attempted Ramming Attack In Gush Etzion; Manhunt Underway

An Arab tried to run over a police officer at the Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion early Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a police officer tried to stop a Palestinian vehicle approaching him to carry out an arrest procedure. Police say the background to the incident is criminal.

Forces that were called to the area began searching for the car.

The IDF has imposed a closure on the Palestinian villages in the area, including the city of Beit Lechem.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)