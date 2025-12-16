Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Attempted Ramming Attack In Gush Etzion; Manhunt Underway

Illustrative. IDF soldiers at the scene of an attack in Gush Etzion. (IDF spokesperson)

An Arab tried to run over a police officer at the Elazar Junction in Gush Etzion early Tuesday afternoon and then fled the scene.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

A preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a police officer tried to stop a Palestinian vehicle approaching him to carry out an arrest procedure. Police say the background to the incident is criminal.

Forces that were called to the area began searching for the car.

The IDF has imposed a closure on the Palestinian villages in the area, including the city of Beit Lechem.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

US Lubavitcher Bochur Critically Injured In Sydney Massacre

Sydney Terrorists Trained In The Philippines Before Massacre

“The IDF Doesn’t Want Chareidim; It Wants to Re‑Educate Them,” Noam Chairman Says

Israeli To Police At Sydney Massacre: “Shoot Them; If You Don’t, I Will”

FBI Busts Radical Pro-Palestinian Terror Cell Accused of Planning New Year’s Eve Bombings in L.A.

Yiddish-Speaking Chareidi Toddler Found Wandering At 2:00AM Near Ramala, Reunited With Family

Anti-Israel False Flag Conspiracies Spread Online After Deadly Chanukah Shooting in Sydney

ASIO Probed Sydney Terrorist For ISIS Ties Years Before Chanukah Massacre

Terrorists Who Killed 15 at Chanukah Celebration in Sydney Identified as Pakistani Father and Son

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D