HaMekbual Harav Batzri’s Son: “He’s Sedated & Ventilated, In Need Of Tefillos”

HaMekubal HaRav Batzri lights the menorah last Chanukah. (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Batzri provided an update on the condition of his father, HaMekubal Rav Dovid Batzri, Rosh Yeshivas HaShalom, who is hospitalized in serious condition in Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem.

Rav Yitzchak said, ‘We’re now at the entrance to the ICU. I beseech the public in every possible way to daven for my father, my teacher, HaMekubal, HaTzaddik, HaRav Dovid Shalom ben Victoria.”

“Abba needs a lot of Rachamim Shamyaim,” the son added. “He is sedated and on a respirator and needs your tefillos.”

Rabbi Yitzchak said emotionally, “All his life, Abba davened for you; he cared for all of Am Yisrael—he abstained from indulgences and fasted and carried out tikkunim for the sake of Am Yisrael, and now he needs you. Increase your tefillos לקיים בנו חכמי ישראל.”

Please daven for a refuah sheleimah for Reb Dovid Shalom ben Victoria b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

