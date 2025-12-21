Women Of The Wall “Recruits” IDF Soldier For Monthly Provocation

The Women of the Wall group “recruited” an IDF reserve soldier to attempt to smuggle a Sefer Torah into the women’s section of the Kosel, in violation of the regulations at the site, on Sunday morning, Rosh Chodesh Teves.

They put a small Sefer Torah into the bag of the soldier. However, ushers who requested to search his bag found and confiscated the Sefer Torah.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated, “We regret that the Women of the Wall group chose to exploit IDF soldiers to violate the regulations at the Kosel. As in the past, the group does not hesitate to use provocative means that harm the kedushah of the site and the kavod of the Sefer Torah.”

“The Western Wall Heritage Foundation supports and honors IDF soldiers, both regular and reserve, and the Kosel will continue to serve as a place of tefillah, chizzuk, and comfort for them. Thousands of IDF soldiers visited the Kosel over Chanukah to daven and give thanks at the holiest site of the Jewish people. The Foundation will continue to act to preserve the kedusha of the Kosel, maintain proper order, and respect all visitors.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)