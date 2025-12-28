Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

🚨 DISTURBING POLICE BRUTALITY: Israeli Police Violently Choke Young Chareidi Teen At Protest [VIDEO FOOTAGE]

An Israel Police officer is seen slapping an unarmed young Chareidi teen protester in the face and then choking him repeatedly during a protest that took place on Sunday.

Regardless of one’s views on the Peleg Yerushalmi protesters or the demonstrations themselves, the fact is, Israeli police do not treat left-wing, secular protesters — who have shut down roads and disrupted the country for years — in a similar manner. Another fact is that incidents involving police brutality against Chareidim NEVER lead to accountability.

YWN notes that two years ago, police in Yerushalayim violently beat a Chareidi child with Down syndrome. No officer was ever held accountable in that case either.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

7 Responses

  2. A word to the wise and not so wise. When you go looking for a fight you may get yourself into more trouble than you bargained for.

    What do you think is going to happen if you try closing down a highway? Either (1)you will get arrested or (2)you will get beaten up. There will be a lot of complaining here afterwards but that is the price you are agreeing to pay for using such tactics.

  4. >>>Israeli police do not treat left-wing, secular protesters — who have shut down roads and disrupted the country for years — in a similar manner

    Firstly that is life. There is a reason why the US government spent $1.4 MILLION dollars per defendant when it came to prosecuting the January 6 rioters but largely ignored BLM rioters who did a lot worse. If you break the law for a cause that law enforcement identifies with you will get into a lot less trouble than if you break the law for a cause they oppose.

    Secondly, do secular protesters call the police “Nazis” “Shiktza” and TRY to get on their nerves the same way some Peleg protestors do?

  5. These people are not chareidi. This is not a representation of being chareid l’dvar Hashem. I don’t blame the kids but the adult who allow this dispeacable behavior. Let’s paint the scenario in a different light. Maybe somewhere in the traffic jam these chayos created there was someone on the way to the hospital or some other urgent need that was being prevented by this pointless mishagas. The police have every light to restore order for the general public. If you are out and about at one of these protests you should know you are endanger of being disciplined by the police.

  6. Two sets of laws for one land. Thanks to the Supreme Court and attorney general we see what happens to Justice when it comes to investigating someone from their side, one act of treason after another. But when it comes to anything from the right hunt down and prosecute

  7. Bad comparison

    The lefties don’t swarm in the hundreds presenting a danger to police in the same way and therefore harsher action is required.

    Also, the lefts activities don’t present the same chillul Hashem that someone with Payos and a yamaka has.

    If you want to be adorned with the kedusha of Payos and a yamaka, then yes, expect harsher punishment if you misbehave.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

SHADY: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Sudden Wealth Under Growing Scrutiny, Husband’s Firm Scrubs Names Amid Historic Fraud Scandal

“Heroes”: Mamdani Inaugural Committee Includes Activists Who Praised Hostage Poster Vandalism

Bondi Victim Revealed As Jewish Minutes Before His Murder; Final Act Was Donning Tefillin

This Is How The Attorney General Ensures Terrorists Remain In Israel

Netanyahu To Present Iran Intelligence To Trump During Florida Visit; Gaza Conditions To Be Reiterated

Iran President Claims ‘Total War’ With U.S., Israel And Europe As Tehran Pushes To Rebuild Nuclear Program

How Gaza Went Dark: Shin Bet’s 20-Year Intelligence Failure

AFTER DEADLY ATTACK: IDF Carries Out Operation in Qabatiya; Imposes Lockdown And Curfew

Police Arrest Two Brothers Of Beit She’an Terrorist; All Entered Israel Illegally

Video Shows Armed Settler Ramming Praying Palestinian; Suspect Released to House Arrest