🚨 DISTURBING POLICE BRUTALITY: Israeli Police Violently Choke Young Chareidi Teen At Protest [VIDEO FOOTAGE]

An Israel Police officer is seen slapping an unarmed young Chareidi teen protester in the face and then choking him repeatedly during a protest that took place on Sunday.
Regardless of one’s views on the Peleg Yerushalmi protesters or the demonstrations themselves, the fact is, Israeli police do not treat left-wing, secular protesters — who have shut down roads and disrupted the country for years — in a similar manner. Another fact is that incidents involving police brutality against Chareidim NEVER lead to accountability.
YWN notes that two years ago, police in Yerushalayim violently beat a Chareidi child with Down syndrome. No officer was ever held accountable in that case either.
YWN nice editing, I want to see what took place prior to the 42 second clip.
A word to the wise and not so wise. When you go looking for a fight you may get yourself into more trouble than you bargained for.
What do you think is going to happen if you try closing down a highway? Either (1)you will get arrested or (2)you will get beaten up. There will be a lot of complaining here afterwards but that is the price you are agreeing to pay for using such tactics.
Amount of force does not look unreasonable.
>>>Israeli police do not treat left-wing, secular protesters — who have shut down roads and disrupted the country for years — in a similar manner
Firstly that is life. There is a reason why the US government spent $1.4 MILLION dollars per defendant when it came to prosecuting the January 6 rioters but largely ignored BLM rioters who did a lot worse. If you break the law for a cause that law enforcement identifies with you will get into a lot less trouble than if you break the law for a cause they oppose.
Secondly, do secular protesters call the police “Nazis” “Shiktza” and TRY to get on their nerves the same way some Peleg protestors do?
These people are not chareidi. This is not a representation of being chareid l’dvar Hashem. I don’t blame the kids but the adult who allow this dispeacable behavior. Let’s paint the scenario in a different light. Maybe somewhere in the traffic jam these chayos created there was someone on the way to the hospital or some other urgent need that was being prevented by this pointless mishagas. The police have every light to restore order for the general public. If you are out and about at one of these protests you should know you are endanger of being disciplined by the police.
Two sets of laws for one land. Thanks to the Supreme Court and attorney general we see what happens to Justice when it comes to investigating someone from their side, one act of treason after another. But when it comes to anything from the right hunt down and prosecute
Bad comparison
The lefties don’t swarm in the hundreds presenting a danger to police in the same way and therefore harsher action is required.
Also, the lefts activities don’t present the same chillul Hashem that someone with Payos and a yamaka has.
If you want to be adorned with the kedusha of Payos and a yamaka, then yes, expect harsher punishment if you misbehave.