ON THE TERRORIST TEAM: Watchdog Sounds The Alarm On Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Extremist Ties

A nonpartisan research group is raising new concerns about the conduct and political associations of Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), warning that her record presents “serious ethical and national security concerns” for Congress.

In a newly released briefing, the advocacy arm of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) alleges that Tlaib has maintained recurring affiliations with individuals and organizations linked to U.S.-designated foreign terrorist groups.

“The conduct of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, including her rhetoric, affiliations, campaign infrastructure, and ideological alignment, raises serious concerns about potential risks to the ethical and institutional integrity of the United States government,” the report states.

The briefing highlights a pattern of engagement with activists and networks connected to Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). It points to campaign finance records showing that nearly $600,000 was paid between 2020 and 2025 to Unbought Power, a consulting firm led by Rasha Mubarak.

Mubarak has previously faced scrutiny over past ties to the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Alliance for Global Justice, which has been investigated for links to PFLP-aligned groups.

The report also notes Tlaib’s participation in conferences and events featuring controversial figures, including appearances alongside individuals convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

“Through public endorsement, co-sponsorship, and amplification, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has consistently engaged with organizations known to maintain operational or ideological ties to terrorist networks,” the briefing warns.

Tlaib has faced repeated criticism over her stance on Israel and her rhetoric related to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. She was censured by the House in November 2023 over statements regarding the attacks. A second resolution was introduced in September 2025 after her appearance at the “People’s Conference for Palestine,” where speakers were accused of downplaying the role of convicted Hamas financiers.

The briefing also references an incident during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s July 2024 address to Congress, when Tlaib held a sign labeling him a “war criminal” in silent protest.

ISGAP Action further cited remarks from an August 2021 event in which Tlaib referred to “people behind the curtain” profiting from “racism” from “Gaza to Detroit,” invoking antisemitic tropes.

Beyond documenting concerns, the report urges federal authorities to take formal action.

It calls on Congress to open an inquiry into Tlaib’s public statements, event participation, and fundraising sources. It also asks the Department of Justice’s National Security Division to review whether any activity violated federal laws banning material support for terrorist organizations.

The briefing further recommends that the Federal Election Commission conduct a forensic audit of Tlaib’s campaign finances, focusing on donations linked to extremist networks.

“Tlaib’s conduct demonstrates how extremist ideologies can infiltrate mainstream democratic institutions,” the report concludes. “If left unchecked, her actions will continue to legitimize hate.”

The briefing follows earlier ISGAP reports that examined the long-term efforts by Islamist movements to influence Western political systems. A previous report cited Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as examples of lawmakers whose policy positions align with some of those narratives.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)