U.S. Senate Launches Probe Into NYC Mayor Mamdani After Scrapping Antisemitism Definition

A Senate committee has opened an inquiry into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s decision to revoke City Hall’s use of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism. The probe was announced Thursday by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, who sent a formal letter to Mamdani questioning his administration’s rollback of key policies related to Israel and antisemitism.

On his first day in office, Mamdani rescinded New York City’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition — a widely used framework that classifies certain forms of anti-Israel rhetoric as antisemitic — along with an executive order barring city agencies from participating in boycotts of Israel.

Cassidy said the move raised serious concerns about the city’s commitment to protecting Jewish students and maintaining consistent standards for addressing hate.

“This definition has long held strong bipartisan support and has been the official policy of the federal government since 2019,” Cassidy said in a statement.

In his letter, Cassidy pressed Mamdani on how revoking the definition and the anti-boycott order would help safeguard Jewish students, whether City Hall plans to adopt a replacement standard, and what concrete actions the administration will take to confront antisemitism in schools. He also asked whether the mayor believes that boycott campaigns targeting Israel should be considered antisemitic.

“It is my job to ensure every student feels safe, and at a time when Jewish students feel scared, I am concerned your actions will only exacerbate their fears,” Cassidy wrote.

The inquiry reflects broader Republican concerns that progressive leaders are weakening institutional responses to antisemitism at a time when tensions on college campuses and in major cities are intensifying.

Mamdani’s decision has become a flashpoint in national debates over Israel, free speech and hate speech enforcement, placing New York City — home to the largest Jewish population in the United States — at the center of a politically charged dispute.

Supporters of the mayor argue that the IHRA definition is overly broad and risks chilling legitimate criticism of Israeli government policy. Civil liberties advocates and progressive groups have long contended that the framework conflates political speech with antisemitism and limits open debate.

Critics, however, say removing the definition weakens enforcement tools and sends the wrong signal at a moment when Jewish communities are reporting heightened fear and harassment.

The Senate inquiry adds a new layer of federal scrutiny to Mamdani’s early tenure and signals that his approach to Israel-related policy is likely to remain under close watch in Washington. Whether the mayor responds by modifying his stance or doubling down on his position could shape not only his relationship with Congress, but also the broader political fight over how antisemitism is defined and addressed in public institutions.

