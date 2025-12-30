Sen. Fetterman Backs Military Strikes to Block Iran’s Nuclear Program

Sen. John Fetterman has endorsed new military action against Iran’s nuclear program, saying he fully supports past U.S. strikes and would back future attacks if Tehran continues pursuing nuclear weapons.

“Iran can’t ever develop a nuclear weapon,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X, declaring his support for using force to prevent the Islamic Republic from achieving that goal.

The senator said he backed earlier U.S. military action aimed at Iran’s nuclear ambitions and would support additional strikes if necessary.

“Fully supported the strike earlier this year. Fully support any future strikes to damage or destroy their nuclear ambitions,” Fetterman wrote.

The comments place Fetterman squarely in line with increasingly blunt warnings from President Donald Trump, who on Monday suggested the United States could take renewed military action if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again,” Trump said. “And if they are, we’re gonna have to knock ’em down. We’ll knock the hell out of ’em. But hopefully that’s not happening.”

Trump added that Iran may be signaling interest in negotiations, framing diplomacy as an alternative to force while keeping military options firmly on the table. “I heard Iran wants to make a deal,” he said. “If they want to make a deal that’s much smarter.”

The president made the remarks while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Florida, underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem on Iran policy. Both leaders have repeatedly warned that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel, has consistently taken a hawkish stance on Iran, breaking at times with more cautious voices within his own party. His latest comments reflect growing talk in Washington for aggressive measures aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, particularly amid concerns that Tehran could seek to reconstitute facilities damaged in earlier strikes.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. U.S. and Israeli officials, however, have long accused Tehran of pursuing a covert weapons capability and have warned that military action remains an option if diplomatic efforts fail.

