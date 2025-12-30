Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sen. Fetterman Backs Military Strikes to Block Iran’s Nuclear Program

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Dem. Senator John Fetterman. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

Sen. John Fetterman has endorsed new military action against Iran’s nuclear program, saying he fully supports past U.S. strikes and would back future attacks if Tehran continues pursuing nuclear weapons.

“Iran can’t ever develop a nuclear weapon,” Fetterman wrote in a post on X, declaring his support for using force to prevent the Islamic Republic from achieving that goal.

The senator said he backed earlier U.S. military action aimed at Iran’s nuclear ambitions and would support additional strikes if necessary.

“Fully supported the strike earlier this year. Fully support any future strikes to damage or destroy their nuclear ambitions,” Fetterman wrote.

The comments place Fetterman squarely in line with increasingly blunt warnings from President Donald Trump, who on Monday suggested the United States could take renewed military action if Iran attempts to rebuild its nuclear infrastructure.

“Now I hear that Iran is trying to build up again,” Trump said. “And if they are, we’re gonna have to knock ’em down. We’ll knock the hell out of ’em. But hopefully that’s not happening.”

Trump added that Iran may be signaling interest in negotiations, framing diplomacy as an alternative to force while keeping military options firmly on the table. “I heard Iran wants to make a deal,” he said. “If they want to make a deal that’s much smarter.”

The president made the remarks while standing alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting in Florida, underscoring the close coordination between Washington and Jerusalem on Iran policy. Both leaders have repeatedly warned that Iran must not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Fetterman, a vocal supporter of Israel, has consistently taken a hawkish stance on Iran, breaking at times with more cautious voices within his own party. His latest comments reflect growing talk in Washington for aggressive measures aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, particularly amid concerns that Tehran could seek to reconstitute facilities damaged in earlier strikes.

Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons and insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. U.S. and Israeli officials, however, have long accused Tehran of pursuing a covert weapons capability and have warned that military action remains an option if diplomatic efforts fail.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Iran Threatens Vicious Response “Beyond Imagination” If Trump Backs New Israeli Strikes

Israeli President Herzog Denies Trump Claim That Netanyahu Pardon Is “On Its Way”

Yesh Atid Targets Children: Asks Supreme Court To Halt Funds Transfer For Chareidi Schools

The Enemy Within: “Arab Terror Army Could Make Oct. 7 Seem Like Small Potatoes”

Cabinet Secretary Raps Deputy AG: “Arrests Of Bnei Torah Reduced Chareidi Enlistment!”

Republicans Demand Answers as Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Wealth and Minnesota Fraud Collide

“Supreme Court Is Like A Child Throwing A Tantrum; Yitzchak Amit Has No Boundaries”

LANDMARK NEW FILM: As Israel Faces Growing Pressure, New Film Explores Torah’s Blueprint for National Security as Articulated by the Lubavitcher Rebbe ZT”L

Yeshiva Bochur Tried To Register For Marriage And Discovered He’s Not Jewish

MAZEL TOV! Former Hostages Matan Zangauker and Ilana Gritzewsky Announce Engagement