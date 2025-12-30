The Enemy Within: “Arab Terror Army Could Make Oct. 7 Seem Like Small Potatoes”

Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich delivered a frightening warning at a meeting of his Religious Zionist party on Monday about Israel’s enemy within.

“After remarkable successes on external war fronts, the biggest threat today comes from within,” he declared. “The images and incidents from the Negev in recent days must trigger every alarm bell, reminding us of the tens—perhaps hundreds—of thousands of illegal weapons in the hands of criminal and terror groups in Arab society, including some of the most advanced and lethal explosives.”

Smotrich was referring to a large-scale police raid on Monday on the Bedouin-Israeli town of Tirabin al-Sana in the Negev after residents of the town vandalized property and set fire to cars in nearby Jewish yishuvim on Shabbos as a “revenge operation” for a police crackdown on crime in the town in recent months. Hundreds of police officers participated in the operation, which was aimed at addressing the lawlessness in Bedouin areas in the Negev, including the rampant theft of IDF weapons and equipment.

“There is effectively a dangerous terror army within Israel’s Arab population—one that can, in a moment, turn from criminal to nationalist and make the October 7 massacre look like small potatoes, chalilah,” Smotrich warned.

Smotrich said the government has already invested many resources in fighting the phenomenon. “Billions of shekels have been added to the police budget, and all the necessary tools have been provided. The police must now seize illegal weapons, eradicate crime, and restore security to Israeli citizens. Am Yisrael will be tested in the Negev. Israel Police will be tested in Tirabin.”

In the video below, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visits Tirabin:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The police operation begins:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)