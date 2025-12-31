IDF Says It Conducted 430 Operations Across Multiple Fronts in 2025, Killed Thousands of Terrorists

The IDF released a year-end operational summary on Tuesday detailing extensive military activity carried out in 2025 across multiple fronts, including the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, the West Bank, Iran and Yemen.

According to the report, the IDF mobilized approximately 307,000 reservists during the year and conducted about 430 operations across all theaters, striking an estimated 20,900 targets. Naval forces logged roughly 130,000 sea hours and carried out 50 maritime strikes.

In the Gaza Strip, the military said nearly 14,000 terror operatives were killed and more than 19,500 terror-related infrastructure targets were destroyed. These included weapons depots, command centers and other operational facilities. The IDF reported that dozens of senior Hamas commanders were eliminated, including leaders at the brigade, battalion and company levels.

Along the northern front, operations in Lebanon resulted in the deaths of around 380 Hezbollah operatives, according to the IDF. The military said it struck nearly 1,000 targets linked to the group and documented approximately 1,920 ceasefire violations attributed to Hezbollah during the year.

In the Central Command area, which includes the West Bank and other areas of central Israel, the IDF reported killing roughly 230 terrorists and arresting about 7,400 suspects. Among those detained were nearly 1,200 Hamas operatives. The military said it seized more than 1,300 weapons and confiscated millions of shekels in what it described as terror funds. Thirty homes belonging to terror suspects were demolished, and the IDF carried out a total of 80 brigade-level operations in the sector.

The report also detailed Israeli operations beyond Israel’s immediate borders. In Iran, the IDF said dozens of senior regime figures and 11 nuclear scientists were killed as part of Operation Rising Lion, which targeted strategic and military assets. In Yemen, Israeli air operations targeted senior military and government officials affiliated with the Houthi movement, according to the military.

On the home front, the IDF highlighted expanded civil defense measures implemented during the year. These included the deployment of 1,500 mobile bomb shelters, the renovation of 200 public shelters, and the handling of more than 1.5 million calls to the Home Front Command’s emergency hotline.

The military reported that 91 Israeli soldiers were killed in what it described as war-related circumstances during 2025, while 821 soldiers were wounded. The report also cited significant investments in medical evacuation capabilities, mental health services, training and logistics as operations continued simultaneously on multiple fronts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)