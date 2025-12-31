IDF Central Command Chief Warns Forces Must Be Ready for “Surprise War”

IDF Central Command chief Avi Bluth warned Tuesday that forces must remain prepared for the possibility of a sudden outbreak of war.

“The baseline scenario we must prepare for is readiness for a surprise war,” Bluth said at the conclusion of a surprise inspection of units in the West Bank, according to an IDF statement. “We are required to maintain a high level of preparedness and alertness, while using the time to strengthen our professional foundations.”

The military said the unannounced inspection assessed the readiness of three battalions operating across three brigades and two regional divisions. The review examined the implementation of operational procedures, defenses at military outposts, and the ability of forces to function effectively in both routine conditions and emergency scenarios.

Bluth described surprise inspections as “a vital tool” for maintaining operational readiness, saying they enable commanders to identify deficiencies early and address them before they develop into more serious problems. He added that such evaluations allow units to learn lessons, refine processes, and continuously improve preparedness during both routine periods and times of emergency.

According to the IDF, the findings from the inspection will be used to sharpen operational standards and strengthen overall readiness across the IDF Central Command, which is responsible for security operations in the West Bank and parts of central Israel.

