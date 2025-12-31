Somaliland President Plans Visit To Israel Following Historic Recognition; Could Join Abraham Accords

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi is planning to make an official visit to Israel in the near future, according to Israeli media reports, following Jerusalem’s recent recognition of the autonomous region.

Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported that Abdullahi is expected to use the visit to formally join the Abraham Accords and sign a series of bilateral agreements with Israel, marking a significant step toward diplomatic normalization between the two sides.

The planned visit would come shortly after Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland, a self-governing region in the Horn of Africa that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been widely recognized internationally.

According to the report, Abdullahi previously made a secret visit to Israel in October, ahead of last week’s announcements of mutual recognition. That visit was not publicly disclosed at the time but is now seen as part of behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts that culminated in the current move toward formal ties.

If confirmed, Somaliland would become the latest entity to join the Abraham Accords framework, which has expanded Israel’s diplomatic relations with Arab and Muslim-majority entities since its launch in 2020. The accords are aimed at normalizing relations, promoting economic cooperation, and enhancing regional security ties.

Neither the Somaliland presidency nor the Israeli government has publicly confirmed the timing of the visit or the specific agreements expected to be signed. However, officials familiar with the matter told Kan that preparations are underway and that the visit would be treated as a formal diplomatic milestone.

The development comes amid Israel’s broader push to expand international recognition and diplomatic partnerships beyond the Middle East, particularly with strategically located regions in Africa.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)