Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Israeli Woman Extracted From Yericho by IDF After Wrong Turn Into Area A

Palestinian Authority security forces intervened this week to extract a 22-year-old Jewish Israeli woman who was found wandering inside the Palestinian city of Yericho, an area where Israelis are legally barred from entering, Israeli officials confirmed.

A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry’s Civil Administration told The Times of Israel that Israeli authorities contacted Palestinian Authority officials in Ramallah after receiving reports that the woman was stranded inside the Palestinian-controlled city.

PA security forces located the woman and transferred her to Israeli forces, who then handed her over to police for questioning. A preliminary inquiry found that she had mistakenly taken a “wrong turn” and entered Yericho unintentionally, according to the Civil Administration.

Israeli officials used the incident to issue a renewed warning to the public, stressing that Israeli civilians are prohibited by law from entering Area A of the West Bank, which includes major Palestinian cities such as Yericho. Such entries are considered dangerous and can quickly escalate into life-threatening situations, security officials have repeatedly warned.

The episode underscores the continued security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, even amid heightened tensions and ongoing conflict.

According to the Civil Administration, PA forces have assisted in several similar extractions over the past month, helping Israeli civilians who inadvertently crossed into Area A to be safely returned to Israeli custody.

While Israeli officials publicly reiterate the illegality and risks of entering Palestinian-controlled areas, the repeated incidents have raised concern within the security establishment about navigation errors, lack of situational awareness, and the continued reliance on Palestinian security forces to prevent potentially deadly outcomes.

Israeli police are continuing to question the woman to determine how she entered the area and whether any additional factors were involved.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Poll: 0% Say Eric Adams Will Be Remembered as One of NYC’s Best Mayors; 70% Disapprove of His Performance

Only 28 Years in Prison for Romema Terrorists: Prosecution: “The Fact That No One Was Murdered Is A Neis!”

Mamdani Names Anti-Israel Al-Qaeda Defense Attorney Ramzi Kassem as His Chief Counsel

Furor Over Supreme Court Conference Featuring Radical Left & Anti-Chareidi Speakers

JEWISH RESILIENCE: 3,000 More Residents In Gaza Border Area Than Before Oct. 7 Massacre

‘Price Tag’ By Bedouins In Lawless Negev: Five Vehicles Set Ablaze in Jewish Yishuv

JUDICIAL MEDDLING CONTINUES: Supreme Court Freezes State Comptroller’s Oct. 7 Probe

UN Hypocrisy: “Why Didn’t You Condemn Recognition Of Nonexistent State?”

DOES ANYONE TRUST THEM? Australian Police Insist Bondi Beach Shooters Acted Alone, Reject Terror Cell Link

Pentagon Awards Boeing $8.6B Deal to Supply Israel With Dozens of F-15 Jets