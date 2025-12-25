Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran Convinced Rishon L’Tzion Resident To Video Naftali Bennett’s Home

A guard post is seen outside then-Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's home inRa'anana, June 30, 2021. (Screen capture: YouTube)

It was cleared for publication by the Shin Bet and police on Thursday morning that an Israeli resident of Rishon L’Tzion was arrested for allegedly committing security offenses under the direction of Iranian intelligence officials, including photographing the home of former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

Vadim Kuprianov, 40, was arrested earlier this month after he was caught taking photos of Bennett’s home in Ra’anana with a dash cam he bought for that purpose.

His interrogation revealed that over the past two months, Kuprianov was asked to perform a variety of security tasks, including taking photos in Rishon L’Tzion and other cities and transferring them to his handlers, in exchange for money.

An indictment will be filed against him later on Thursday at the Lod District Court.

“The Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police reiterate their warning to the citizens and residents of the State of Israel against having any contact with foreign elements from enemy countries, let alone carrying out missions for them,” a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police said.

“The security bodies will continue to work to locate and thwart terrorist and espionage activity in Israel and will work to bring all those involved in this activity to justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Uproar After Video Shows Baharav-Miara’s Deputy Secretly Meeting Ex-MAG: “Hid His Face Like Common Criminal”

Levin Gives Up; High Court Wins: No One Will Head Ex-Military Advocate Affair

Jonathan Pollard Claims Israeli Agent Urged Him To Commit Suicide To Bury Diplomatic Crisis

MK Reveals: Shin Bet Agent In Gaza Issued Warning Hours Before Oct. 7 Massacre

REPORT: Netanyahu Preparing To Call For Early Elections As Coalition Teeters Over Chareidi Draft Law

“We Will Not Bow”: Iran Rejects US Nuclear Demands in Fiery Clash at United Nations

IDF Officer Wounded By Bomb In Gaza; Netanyahu: “Israel Will Respond Accordingly”

EL AL Reportedly Facing Tens of Millions in Fines for Price-Gouging During War

“Death to Israel”: Grand Jury Indicts Pro-Palestinian Cell Plotting WMD Attacks in Los Angeles

Likud Hits Back: “Con Artist Bennett Should Be Ashamed To Use The Word ‘Betrayal'”