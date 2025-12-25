Iran Convinced Rishon L’Tzion Resident To Video Naftali Bennett’s Home

It was cleared for publication by the Shin Bet and police on Thursday morning that an Israeli resident of Rishon L’Tzion was arrested for allegedly committing security offenses under the direction of Iranian intelligence officials, including photographing the home of former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

Vadim Kuprianov, 40, was arrested earlier this month after he was caught taking photos of Bennett’s home in Ra’anana with a dash cam he bought for that purpose.

His interrogation revealed that over the past two months, Kuprianov was asked to perform a variety of security tasks, including taking photos in Rishon L’Tzion and other cities and transferring them to his handlers, in exchange for money.

An indictment will be filed against him later on Thursday at the Lod District Court.

“The Israel Security Agency and the Israel Police reiterate their warning to the citizens and residents of the State of Israel against having any contact with foreign elements from enemy countries, let alone carrying out missions for them,” a joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police said.

“The security bodies will continue to work to locate and thwart terrorist and espionage activity in Israel and will work to bring all those involved in this activity to justice.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)