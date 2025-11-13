“Even Sodom Applied Their Laws Equally:” HaRav Elyashiv, Z’tl, On The Judiciary System

Harsh criticism expressed by HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, z’tl, many years ago about the Israeli judicial system was recently published in the series “Devar Torah al HaParsha—Bereishis,” by HaRav Dov Eliach.

HaRav Elyahshiv made the statements to his brother-in-law, HaRav Simcha Shlomo Levin, z’tl, (the son of HaGaon HaRav Simcha Levin, z’tl).

In the Sefer’s section about Sodom in Parashas Lech-Lecha, the well-known story was cited about Eliezer, Avraham Avinu’s servant, who was injured when a Sodomite threw a stone at him. The local judge ruled that Eliezer must pay the attacker “bloodletting fees.”

Eliezer then threw a stone at the judge and said, “Now you owe me—pay my debt to the plaintiff.”

HaRav Elyashiv commented on the relevance of the story to the Israeli judicial system, saying that even in Sodom there were laws—albeit strange and corrupt—but at least they were applied uniformly. The judiciary system in Sodom was characterized by “everyone is equal before the law.”

HaRav Elyashiv added: “However, in the Israeli judicial system, laws are applied solely according to the discretion of the legal advisers—when to enforce the law and when to ignore it…”

“Even Sodom’s wicked judiciary system didn’t reach this,” HaRav Elyashiv concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)