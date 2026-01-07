Bus Driver To Be Charged With Aggravated Murder; Pressed On Gas & Deliberately Plowed Into Bochurim

New details emerged on Wednesday about the ramming incident that occurred last night during a Chareidi demonstration in Jerusalem, in which Yosef Eisenthal, z’l, 14, was killed.

Footage shows dozens of Chareidi youth surrounding the bus and preventing the driver from moving, including banging on his windshield. The bus driver called the police to report the attack.

But then, the driver accelerated at full force, plowing into the bochurim, dragging two of them under his wheel, and then turning into another street, running over Eisenthal, z’l, and then continuing driving for several meters.

Dubi Cohen said, “There were masses of bochurim in front of him. He simply flung large numbers of them away. I saw two bochurim being dragged under the wheels.”

Witness Yaakov Zimberg told Channel 12 News, “The bus arrived, and bochurim blocked it. He called the police for help. They touched his windshield wipers, blocked him, and hit the windshield. Suddenly, he hit the gas full throttle.”

Another eyewitness told Ynet: “On Yirmiyahu Street, they stopped the driver and spat at him. He then plowed into the Chareidim and ran them over. I was thrown aside. He turned into another street, ran over three more people there, and now there’s a kid who was crushed by the bus.”

Moshe, who was at the scene, told Ynet, “The driver was going 70–80 km per hour He reached the intersection, turned, saw a child approaching, and didn’t stop—we all saw what happened next.”

The police are charging the driver, Fakhri Khatib, with the offenses of murder under aggravated circumstances and reckless driving. They are requesting from the court to extend his arrest for 15 days.

The incident was initially designated as a hit-and-run during a disturbance of public order, but in the wake of developments in the investigation, the charge was changed to murder.

An initial police investigation indicated that after the ramming, the bus driver continued driving for about 500 meters with the youth trapped beneath the bus. The driver was arrested for questioning and claimed he was trying to “escape” after protesters blocked his path. The head of the “Extra” Bus company was summoned for a hearing at the Ministry of Transportation.

The company stated, “We are shocked by the incident and wish to share in the grief of the family and the community. The incident is under police investigation, and the company is fully cooperating and will provide any information required.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)