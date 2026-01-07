Netanyahu Calls For Restraint Following Murder Of Yeshiva Bochur

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Wednesday morning following the tragic petirah of a yeshiva bochur who was R”L killed during disturbances in Jerusalem, an incident that has sent shockwaves through the Torah world.

“I feel deep pain over the death of the dear Yeshiva student, Yosef Eisenthal, of blessed memory, who was struck and killed yesterday during a protest in Jerusalem,” Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister stated that authorities will conduct a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. “The circumstances of this tragic disaster will be fully investigated in order to learn all necessary insights and lessons,” he said.

Netanyahu also expressed condolences to the grieving family, who are now sitting in deep mourning over the sudden loss of their son. “I send my deepest condolences to the Eisenthal family,” he said.

Addressing the charged atmosphere surrounding recent events, Netanyahu called for restraint, stressing the need to prevent further loss of life. “At the same time, I call for restraint to prevent the mood from becoming further inflamed, so that, Heaven forbid, we do not have additional tragedies,” he said. “The value of the sanctity of life is engraved in our heritage, and we must safeguard it above all else.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)