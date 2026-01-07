TEHILLIM: Former Jerusalem Mayor Rabbi Uri Lupolianski In Critical Condition

Former Jerusalem mayor and ba’al chessed Rabbi Uri Lupolianski is currently in critical condition after being hospitalized about two weeks ago at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

His family and Yad Sarah released a statement saying, “Rav Uri Lupolianski is in critical condition and needs our tefillos. The name for tefillah is Uri ben Malka—and that all chasadim should be in his zechus.”

Rabbi Lupolianski, 74, known for dedicating his life to easing the suffering of the ill and those with disabilities, was hospitalized after suffering from severe pneumonia that caused severe breathing difficulties.

Rabbi Lupolianski founded and headed the famed Yad Sarah organization. He launched the chessed project in a small apartment, and over the years it grew into a vast network serving millions of people and earning international recognition. He later made history as the first Chareidi representative elected to serve as mayor of Jerusalem, a role in which he worked tirelessly for the city’s development and the welfare of all its residents.

Now, as he himself needs Rachamei Shamayim, his family is calling on the public to daven fervently for a refuah sheleimah for Uri ben Malka b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

