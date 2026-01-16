BDE: Moshe Ludmir Z”L Swept Away In Stream In Modi’in Illit As He Was Being Toivel For Shovavim

After days of searching, tefillos, and hope for a neis, the body of the yeshiva bochur, Moshe Ludmir, z’l, 16, was found on Friday, three days after he was swept into a stream near his yeshivah in Modiin Illit.

His body was pulled from the water by United Hatzalah volunteers, who searched for him for hours together with thousands of Jews from Modiin Illit and beyond.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the niftar went with a friend to toivel in the stream, as was his minhag during the days of Shovavim. At the time, the water flow in the stream was particularly strong following heavy rains, and the two were caught in a sudden flash flood and a powerful water whirlpool.

Both bochurim were swept away by the current. One of them managed, with tremendous effort, to escape the water and climb onto the riverbank, shaken and terrified, and immediately called for help. Moshe, z’l, tried to fight the current and get out of the water, but he was swept away before his friend’s eyes and disappeared into the streambed.

His friend recounted to rescue forces how he saw Moshe struggling against the current, trying with all his strength to reach the shore, until he was carried away.

Upon receiving the report, large forces were dispatched to the scene, including police, fire and rescue services, special rescue units, fighters from the “Lahava” unit, MDA medical teams, and even a helicopter from the police air unit. The searches continued for many long hours along the course of the stream, in difficult terrain and dangerous currents, racing against time and continuing as darkness fell.

His father, Reb Tzvi Hershel Ludmir, a prominent member of the Boyaner kehilla in Beitar Illit and one of the leaders of the “Letaherenu” organization, who was with a family member abroad for medical care, rushed back to Israel when his son disappeared.

In a heartrending scene that left no one unmoved, Reb Ludmir arrived at the scene and stood facing the raging waters, thanked the security forces for their dedication, and began reciting Nishmas Kol Chai, pleading with the Borei Olam to return his son to him.

Yeshivos and Batei Medresh across the country shook with the thousands of tefillos for “Moshe ben Reizel,” hoping for an open miracle.

His friends describe him as a masmid with much yiras Shamayim, whose life was entirely devoted to Torah and Avodas Hashem. He had a close relationship with the Boyaner Rebbe.

תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים.

