Nearly 1 Million Frigidaire Minifridges Recalled After Fire Reports

This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Frigidaire-brand Minifridges, model EFMIS121. (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)

An appliance distributor is expanding a minifridge recall that now covers roughly 964,000 Frigidaire-branded products sold in the U.S., after multiple fire reports.

Following a recall of about 634,000 minifridges last year, Canada-based Curtis International recalled an additional 330,000 of another model on Thursday. According to a notice published U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled fridges have electrical components that can short circuit and ignite the plastic used to make the product — risking fires and potential burns for users.

The 330,000 Frigidaire minifridges now under recall carry the model number EFMIS121 and were sold exclusively at Target. Per the Commission, six reports of fires resulting in property damage have been linked to these products to date.

The Associated Press reached out to Target and Curtis International for further comments on Thursday.

The 634,000 minifridges recalled last year had model numbers EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149 and EFMIS175. Another 26 incidents that included the products overheating, melting or catching fire were reported at the time, as well as two related smoke inhalation injuries.

Owners of the recalled minifridges are urged to stop using them immediately and visit Curtis International’s website to learn how to request a refund. Eligible consumers will need cut their product’s power cord, write “recall” in permanent marker on the fridge’s front door and send photos to the company.

Curtis International says the recalled fridges were made between January 2020 and December 2023. The EFMIS121 model fridges recalled on Thursday were sold at both in-stores and online at Target for about $30 — and the Frigidaire-branded products recalled last year were sold by retailers like Walmart and Amazon for between $36 and $40, per the CPSC.

Curtis International has licenses to make and distribute a range of consumer electronics and appliances — including some Frigidaire products. But the larger Frigidaire brand is owned by the Electrolux Group, a Swedish company.

(AP)

