Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Mossad Chief Arrives in US for High-Level Talks on Iran as Tensions Escalate

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks to Mossad chief David Barnea at Mossad headquarters (Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Mossad Director David Barnea has arrived in the United States for a series of consultations focused on Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests and the possibility of an American military response, according to a report by Axios.

The senior Israeli intelligence official is expected to meet with White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami. Witkoff is reportedly overseeing direct lines of communication between Washington and Tehran amid the growing crisis.

It remains unclear whether Barnea will also meet with US President Donald Trump, who is expected to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to the report, Israel has urged President Trump to delay any potential military action against Iran, citing concerns that the Jewish state would likely face significant retaliation in the event of a major US strike.

Despite those appeals, Israeli officials reportedly believe that the United States could still carry out military action against Iran in the coming days, Axios notes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Lebanon Arrests 4 Over Mossad Kidnapping Of Top Official In Search For Ron Arad

THROW HIM OUT: Federal Appeals Court Says Trump Can Re-Arrest Pro-Hamas Columbia Grad Mahmoud Khalil

NYT: Netanyahu Urged Trump To Hold Off Striking Iran

Exposed: Disturbing Past Rulings Of The Judges Who Let Yeshiva Bochur’s Killer Walk Free

No Breakthrough As NYC’s Largest Nursing Strike Ever Continues Into Fourth Day

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman Lead Last-Minute Effort to Stop US Attack on Iran, Trump Tells Tehran He Does Not Want War

President Trump Threatens to Invoke Insurrection Act Amid Ongoing ICE Protests in Minnesota

Tehran Claims Control as Protests Subside and Trump Appears to Back Away from Military Strikes

Did Trump Change His Mind On Iran? Pentagon Returns Forces To Evacuated U.S. Base In Qatar

Political Drama: Eichler Breaks Chareidi Boycott & Returns To Coalition; Pindrus Returns To Knesset