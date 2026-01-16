Mossad Chief Arrives in US for High-Level Talks on Iran as Tensions Escalate

Mossad Director David Barnea has arrived in the United States for a series of consultations focused on Iran’s violent crackdown on nationwide protests and the possibility of an American military response, according to a report by Axios.

The senior Israeli intelligence official is expected to meet with White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami. Witkoff is reportedly overseeing direct lines of communication between Washington and Tehran amid the growing crisis.

It remains unclear whether Barnea will also meet with US President Donald Trump, who is expected to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

According to the report, Israel has urged President Trump to delay any potential military action against Iran, citing concerns that the Jewish state would likely face significant retaliation in the event of a major US strike.

Despite those appeals, Israeli officials reportedly believe that the United States could still carry out military action against Iran in the coming days, Axios notes.

