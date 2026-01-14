🚨 SHOCKING BETRAYAL: Givati Soldier Charged With Spying for Iran in One of Israel’s Most Severe Espionage Cases

Israeli authorities have charged a combat soldier from the IDF with spying for Iran, and even endangering his own brigade, a case senior security officials are describing as one of the most serious espionage investigations uncovered in recent years.

The soldier, who served in the Givati Brigade, enlisted just over a year ago and has been held in custody for roughly four months, according to officials familiar with the case. Much of the affair has been subject to a broad court-ordered gag order, underscoring its sensitivity and the potential damage to national security.

Under a legal paraphrase approved for publication, authorities disclosed that the suspect was arrested in late September following a joint investigation led by the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, with oversight from the Defense Ministry.

Investigators allege that beginning in July 2025, the soldier was in contact with Iranian intelligence operatives and acted at their direction. Security officials say the motivation was financial, part of what they describe as a growing effort by Iran to recruit Israeli assets through online outreach and monetary incentives.

According to the indictment filed by the military prosecution in recent days, the soldier transferred photographs and video footage of sensitive locations inside Israel, including material recorded from within IDF bases. He is also accused of passing along detailed information about weapons systems, arms types and ammunition used by Israeli forces.

The charges include contact with a foreign agent, delivering information to the enemy, impersonation and obstruction of justice — offenses that carry some of the heaviest penalties under Israeli military law.

Officials stressed that only a fraction of the alleged conduct has been made public. Large portions of the investigation remain under a publication ban, with security sources warning that additional disclosures could compromise intelligence methods or ongoing counterintelligence efforts.

