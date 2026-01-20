Good News: 67 Babies Hospitalized After Daycare Tragedy Released From Hospital

Parents of the babies and toddlers evacuated from the Jerusalem daycare where two babies were found unconscious on Monday and later died spent the night at the hospital, where their children were monitored overnight.

B’Chasdei Hashem, after comprehensive tests, it was reported this morning that 27 babies and toddlers who had been hospitalized in the pediatric department at Shaare Tzedek Hospital were released in good condition. The test results of all the children were normal.

Forty out of the 43 babies and toddlers hospitalized at Hadassah Har HaTzofim and Ein Kerem Hospitals were also released on Tuesday morning in good condition after overnight hospitalization, except for three babies who remain hospitalized at Ein Kerem due to mild winter illnesses unrelated to the tragedy.

Dr. Gal Pachis, director of the emergency medicine division at Shaare Tzedek, said, “The teams worked throughout the day and night to provide treatment and support to the parents. We decided to keep all the children hospitalized as a precaution and to ensure there would be no deterioration in their condition. Once normal results were received, they were released this morning in good condition.”

The police found no evidence of a gas leak or other hazardous materials at the apartment, and it is now believed that the two infants, who were sleeping in the same room but apart from the other babies, died from extreme heat due to a heater set on an unusually high temperature.

