Chareidi Bochur Run Over At Protest Against Autopsies Of Babies, Condition Moderate

A Chareidi bochur was moderately injured on Tuesday when a passing car ran into him during a protest on Rechov Golda Meir in Jerusalem at 2:45 p.m.

Violent protests are taking place across the country ahead of the hearing at the Supreme Court on the autopsies on the babies who died in a Jerusalem daycare on Monday.

MDA stated, “A report was received at MDA’s 101 call center in the Jerusalem region about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Golda Meir Boulevard in Jerusalem. MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating a young man about 18 years old in moderate condition, with injuries to his limbs, to Shaare Tzedek Hospital.”

A video of the incident shows the bochur sitting in front of the car. The driver then accelerated and ran over him. Police forces responded quickly and arrested the driver.

MDA emergency medic Eli Raymond, who was at the scene, said, “There was a lot of commotion at the site. A young man about 18 years old was conscious with injuries to his limbs. We were told he was hit by a vehicle. We began providing medical treatment while placing him into an MDA ambulance and evacuated him to the hospital, with his condition defined as moderate.”

In Beit Shemesh, the police sealed off the Ramat Beit Shemesh Beis neighborhood due to the protests, halting all public transportation after two drivers were injured.

After police updated that they were preparing for another protest in the Bnei Brak area, demonstrators blocked Route 4 in both directions between the Aluf Sadeh interchange and the Em HaMoshavot interchange. Police at the scene are rescuing trapped vehicles.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)