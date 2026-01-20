2 Extremists Arrested For Attacking Shas MK’s Son Over Chareidi Draft Law

Two extremist minors were arrested overnight Monday for alleged involvement in a violent incident against the son of Shas MK Yinon Azoulay in Ashdod, in an apparent “protest” against his father’s involvement in advancing a Chareidi draft law.

The suspects, who were arrested near the scene of the incident, were transferred to the station for questioning. Depending on the findings of the investigation, the police intend to request an extension of their detention.

“The Israel Police views any manifestation of violence with severity, especially incidents directed against elected officials or their family members, and will act decisively and with zero tolerance to bring those involved to justice,” the police said in a statement.

The Shas party issued a statement on Tuesday saying: “The Shas party strongly condemns the serious acts of violence by members of the extremist Peleg faction against the son of the party’s chairman, MK Yinon Azoulay, which occurred last night near his home.”

“This is a dangerous crossing of a red line by a group of unrestrained rioters, whose actions tarnish the entire Chareidi public and cause a severe Chillul Hashem.”

“We demand that the Israel Police show determination, act with a heavy hand, and bring the violent protesters and leaders to justice. It is unacceptable for an extremist group to continue to terrorize the public and its elected officials and to repeatedly go scot-free without any accountability.”

