Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

2 Extremists Arrested For Attacking Shas MK’s Son Over Chareidi Draft Law

Shas MK Yinon Azoulay. (Screenshot/Knesset Channel)

Two extremist minors were arrested overnight Monday for alleged involvement in a violent incident against the son of Shas MK Yinon Azoulay in Ashdod, in an apparent “protest” against his father’s involvement in advancing a Chareidi draft law.

The suspects, who were arrested near the scene of the incident, were transferred to the station for questioning. Depending on the findings of the investigation, the police intend to request an extension of their detention.

“The Israel Police views any manifestation of violence with severity, especially incidents directed against elected officials or their family members, and will act decisively and with zero tolerance to bring those involved to justice,” the police said in a statement.

The Shas party issued a statement on Tuesday saying: “The Shas party strongly condemns the serious acts of violence by members of the extremist Peleg faction against the son of the party’s chairman, MK Yinon Azoulay, which occurred last night near his home.”

“This is a dangerous crossing of a red line by a group of unrestrained rioters, whose actions tarnish the entire Chareidi public and cause a severe Chillul Hashem.”

“We demand that the Israel Police show determination, act with a heavy hand, and bring the violent protesters and leaders to justice. It is unacceptable for an extremist group to continue to terrorize the public and its elected officials and to repeatedly go scot-free without any accountability.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and Andrew Tate Spark Outrage After Filmed Glorifying Hitler at Miami Nightclub

Iran’s Foreign Minister Disinvited From World Economic Forum After Global Backlash

NEW INFO: Infants May Have Died From Dehydration Caused by Extreme Heat From Air Conditioner

HEARTBREAKING: Leah Tzipora Golubentzitz A”H and Ari Katz Z”L Niftar In Romema Daycare Tragedy

DAY EIGHT: NYC Nurses’ Strike Enters Eighth Day as Contract Talks Remain Stalled

Caught Off Guard by Rapid Escalation, Netanyahu Asked Trump to Slow Down on Iran — Report

Degel HaTorah: We Warned Repeatedly — Decision-Makers Bear Responsibility for Romema Daycare Tragedy

YWN EDITORIAL: The Heartbreaking Tragedy In Romema Must Be An Urgent Wake-Up Call For Jewish Communities Everywhere

MKs Blame Attorney General: “Children Of Avreichim Were Expelled From Supervised Daycares!”

SHOCK: Disturbing Details Emerge From Jerusalem Daycare Tragedy