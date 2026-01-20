Trump: U.S. Intelligence Knows Where Final Israeli Hostage Is In Gaza

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that U.S. intelligence believes it knows the location of the body of slain Israeli hostage Ran Gvili inside Gaza.

Speaking at a wide-ranging press conference in Washington, Trump said U.S. intelligence assessments indicate Hamas is holding one remaining Israeli hostage, whose location is believed to be known. “We got the 28 hostages; they have one left, that we think we know where it is. Amazing,” Trump said.

Gvili, a St.-Sgt.-Maj. in the Israeli military, was captured during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack while fighting at Kibbutz Alumim and is believed to have later died of his wounds.

“President Trump’s statement confirms what we have been saying for the past three months: Hamas knows exactly where our son is and has knowingly and deliberately violated President Trump’s framework and the agreement to return all hostages,” Gvili’s mother, Talik, said in a statement Tuesday evening.

“The responsibility now lies with the Government of Israel and the U.S. administration to exert the full weight of their authority to ensure that Hamas fulfills its obligations — or guarantee that serious sanctions are imposed,” she said, adding that the family believes Trump “is a man of his word.”

Hamas, for its part, disputed claims that it is withholding information. According to Al Jazeera, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the group has already shared all available intelligence regarding Gvili’s location.

“We have provided all the information we have regarding the body of the last Israeli prisoner,” Qassem said.

Israeli officials have previously indicated that intelligence suggests Gvili was wounded during the fighting at Kibbutz Alumim and later died after failing to receive medical care.

In a December interview with Maariv, Talik Gvili said Israeli intelligence believes her son survived the initial battle but succumbed to injuries after being shot in the hand and shoulder.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that Hamas, in coordination with Israel, had resumed a search for Gvili’s remains in the Zeitoun neighborhood of northern Gaza. The area is bisected by the Yellow Line, which separates Hamas-controlled zones from areas under Israeli military control. The coordination reportedly allows Hamas teams to operate on the Israel-controlled side under agreed conditions with the IDF.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)