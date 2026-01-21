Trump Presses Aides for ‘Decisive’ Military Options on Iran as US Forces Shift Toward Middle East – Report

US President Donald Trump is pushing his top aides to present what he describes as “decisive” military options against Iran, as the United States continues repositioning major military assets toward the Middle East, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The discussions come after Trump pulled back from potential strikes last week, but the White House has signaled that military action remains very much on the table. US officials told the Journal that Trump has repeatedly used the word “decisive” to describe the type of impact he wants any American action to have.

That language has prompted senior defense and national security officials to refine a range of scenarios — from limited strikes on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets to broader military action designed to significantly weaken the Iranian regime.

Despite the buildup, officials stressed that Trump has not yet ordered any strikes and that his final decision remains unclear.

The renewed deliberations are taking place as the US accelerates its military posture in the region. The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has been tracked sailing from the South China Sea toward the Middle East, accompanied by destroyers, F-35s and additional aircraft. At the same time, US F-15E fighter jets landed in Jordan on Sunday.

US officials also told the Journal that additional air defense systems, including Patriot and THAAD antimissile batteries, are being deployed to bolster regional defenses and protect US forces and allies from possible Iranian retaliation.

The force buildup significantly expands Washington’s strike options as the administration weighs its next steps.

Estimates of the death toll from Iran’s crackdown on protesters vary widely. US officials cited by the Journal believe the number likely exceeds the lower-end figures of 2,000 to 3,000 fatalities. A separate UN-linked assessment referenced in regional reporting has pointed to thousands of casualties amid the nationwide unrest.

Asked last week whether the US might strike Iran, Trump said the regime had canceled plans to execute 837 people following American warnings. “We’re just going to have to see what happens with Iran,” he said.

Former officials and military experts cautioned that airpower alone may not be enough to bring down a foreign regime. Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. David Deptula told the Journal that while military action could deter certain regime behavior during a human-rights crackdown, full regime change would likely require major air and ground operations.

National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio also spoke on Monday with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud regarding Iran. Saudi cooperation would be critical for any large-scale US air campaign in the region, the report said.

Trump was also reportedly briefed that even significant US airstrikes would not guarantee the collapse of the Iranian government. During last week’s internal discussions, US and allied officials warned that the US initially lacked sufficient assets and air defenses in the region to sustain a major bombing campaign or to protect American forces from retaliation.

Israeli officials also raised concerns, noting that Israel had already depleted large portions of its interceptor stockpiles during last year’s 12-day war with Iran.

While US F-15Es are already in the region, a broader air campaign would likely rely on stealth aircraft such as F-35 fighter jets, B-2 bombers, and cruise missile-firing submarines. So far, however, no US Air Force F-35 deployments to the Middle East have been publicly observed.

The evolving military posture underscores the growing seriousness of Washington’s internal debate, as Trump weighs the risks of escalation against mounting pressure to act decisively against Tehran.

