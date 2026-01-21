Trump Warns Hamas Will Be “Blown Away Very Quickly” If It Doesn’t Disarm [VIDEO]

President Trump issued a stark warning to Hamas on Thursday, saying the terror group will be “blown away very quickly” if it fails to disarm in the near future.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump claimed that Hamas has already agreed to give up its weapons, despite public statements from the group rejecting any such move.

“We have peace in the Middle East,” Trump said.

“There are some little situations like Hamas, and Hamas has agreed to give up their weapons,” he asserted.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Trump acknowledged the difficulty of such a move, adding, “They wore born with a weapon in their hand, so it’s not easy to do.”

Still, Trump insisted the group has committed to disarming.

“That’s what they’ve agree to, they’re going to do it,” he said. “And we’re going to know over the next 2-3 days, certainly the next 3 weeks, whether or not they’re going to do it.”

The president then issued a direct threat:

“If they don’t do it, they’ll be blown away very quickly.”

Trump also claimed that a large international coalition is prepared to intervene in Gaza if needed. According to Trump, “59 countries” have expressed interest in participating in a peacekeeping force.

“They want to come in and take out Hamas. They want to do whatever they can,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)