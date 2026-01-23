Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

IDF Spokesman Ahead of Shabbos: No Change to Home Front Guidelines Despite Tensions With Iran

Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reassured the Israeli public on Friday that there are currently no changes to the Home Front Command’s safety guidelines.

In a statement issued ahead of Shabbos, Defrin emphasized that the IDF remains fully prepared on all fronts.

“Towards Shabbos, I want to say to all citizens of Israel — the IDF is optimally prepared, both in defense and in offense. It is important to emphasize: there is no change to the Home Front Command guidelines. We will update you if there is any change,” Defrin said.

He urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumors.

“Continue to listen only to authorized sources and the IDF Spokesperson, and do not cooperate with rumors,” he added.

Defrin also referenced the ongoing efforts regarding Sgt. Ran Guvili z”l.

“Even at this hour and at all times, we do not forget Staff Sergeant Ran Guvili z”l. We will continue to act at all times until he is brought home,” he said.

He concluded with a message to the nation: “Shabbat Shalom and a quiet Shabbat.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

READ THE DRAMATIC DETAILS: Inside Israel’s Covert Operation to Recover Oron Shaul Hy”d From Gaza

Qatar-Donated Air Force One Expected to Be Delivered to Trump by Summer 2026

Iran Denies Trump Claim US Pressure Stopped Execution of 800 Protesters

Primary Challenger Accuses Pro-Israel Rep. Ritchie Torres of Being “Bought and Controlled by Zionists”

WORLD ON EDGE: U.S. and Israel Signal Strike Readiness As Iran Warns “Finger On The Trigger”

“Free America From The Jews:” Anti-Israel Children’s Influencer Under Fire For ‘Liking’ Antisemitic Comment

THURSDAY NIGHT MISHMAR: Argentinian President Milei Delivers Dvar Torah At World Economic Forum

HaRav Nebenzahl Slams Incidents Of Spitting At Priests: “A Disgraceful Act, Without Any Source”

President Trump Appears With Bruised Hands at Davos, Fueling New Health Questions

WATCH: President Trump’s Greenland “Framework” Is Already Part Of Existing Agreements