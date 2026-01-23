IDF Spokesman Ahead of Shabbos: No Change to Home Front Guidelines Despite Tensions With Iran

Amid ongoing tensions with Iran, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin reassured the Israeli public on Friday that there are currently no changes to the Home Front Command’s safety guidelines.

In a statement issued ahead of Shabbos, Defrin emphasized that the IDF remains fully prepared on all fronts.

“Towards Shabbos, I want to say to all citizens of Israel — the IDF is optimally prepared, both in defense and in offense. It is important to emphasize: there is no change to the Home Front Command guidelines. We will update you if there is any change,” Defrin said.

He urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumors.

“Continue to listen only to authorized sources and the IDF Spokesperson, and do not cooperate with rumors,” he added.

Defrin also referenced the ongoing efforts regarding Sgt. Ran Guvili z”l.

“Even at this hour and at all times, we do not forget Staff Sergeant Ran Guvili z”l. We will continue to act at all times until he is brought home,” he said.

He concluded with a message to the nation: “Shabbat Shalom and a quiet Shabbat.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)