“Will Shake The System:” Another Explosive Security Affair Under Investigation In Israel

Lahav 433 Headquarters. (Wikimedia Commons)

In recent days, a new, dramatic, highly sensitive security affair has been under investigation within Israel’s defense system, one that is expected to cast a heavy shadow on top security officials and shake the system, Israeli media outlets reported on Motzei Shabbos.

Most details remain under a strict gag order. However, based on the limited information disclosed, the case pertains to one of Israel’s primary fronts in recent years—i.e., Gaza.

Once the gag order is lifted—expected in the coming days—the revelations are likely to trigger a major storm and send shockwaves through the defense establishment.

The report further notes that the affair is unrelated to other security investigations currently in progress.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

