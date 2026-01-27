Antisemitism In Poland: Enraged Airport Worker Attacks Chassidim

An antisemitic incident occurred at the airport in Krakow, Poland, on Monday night when a man wearing an airport employee badge attacked a group of chassidim who were waiting for their flight to Israel.

The chassidim had gathered on the side of the room to daven before boarding the flight, which apparently threw the employee into a rage. He began screaming at the group, his whole body shaking in anger, and even pushing one of them, screaming, “Not here, not here; this is Poland, not Israel. Go back to Israel. This is my country! Why did you come to Poland?”

Later, police arrived at the scene and removed the employee.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the passengers was quoted on Channel 14 as saying, “We davened on the side, without disturbing anyone, and we were almost done. Suddenly he came and started screaming at us not to daven. I tried to tell him that we were finishing, and he again started shouting and going nuts. We thought maybe he was a police officer or a local worker who could bring the police, and no one wanted to get into trouble before the flight.”

“He also was pushing a bochur, as seen in the video. In the end the police arrived, removed him and took his details, and we hurried to our flight to Israel.”

One of the members of the group was Rabbi Simcha Krakowski, the head of the Beit Hatavshil soup kitchen in Bnei Brak.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)