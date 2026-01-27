Ashkelon Court Partially Lifts Gag Order On “New Security Affair”

As speculation grows in Israel about a new security affair, the Ashkelon Magistrate’s Court allowed the publication of a general outline of the case, confirming that “a multi-suspect affair involving the smuggling of goods from Israel to Gaza is currently under investigation.”

The case is being investigated by the Southern District Major Crimes Unit and the Shin Bet and has been placed under a sweeping gag order until February 10.

Channel 12 News reported that the IDF and the Shin Bet detected extensive smuggling from Israel into the Gaza Strip—following the discovery of banned goods in Gaza—and launched an investigation to trace the source of the contraband.

According to the report, officials suspect that part of the smuggling operation exploited humanitarian aid shipments entering Gaza from Israel, and it is believed that Israeli citizens were involved in the operation.

Reports on Sunday said that a new “security affair” currently under investigation is expected to cause shockwaves among senior defense officials.

In recent weeks, Israeli security officials admitted that thousands of items were smuggled into the Gaza Strip, mainly in the past year—and even into Hamas’s hands—despite Gaza being under what is supposed to be a full IDF blockade, Ynet reported.

Some of the smuggled goods generated revenue for Hamas, such as tobacco, which is banned from entering Gaza and has become a costly luxury item. Other items are dual-use goods, intended for civilian use but also usable for terrorism, such as batteries approved for humanitarian needs and international aid organizations that Hamas sought to seize.

Other batteries smuggled into Gaza via illicit routes could be used to power tunnels and supply electricity to Hamas’s military command centers as the organization rebuilds its capabilities.

In addition, as Ynet revealed last month, Hamas has also been rebuilding itself with equipment smuggled by drones from Israel and Sinai and even hidden inside supply trucks that Israel allows into Gaza.

About 4,200 aid and supply trucks enter Gaza each week and are supposed to undergo full scanning and thorough inspections at the border crossings each week. However, because of the exceptionally large volume of goods entering Gaza, even the IDF has acknowledged that some trucks may have been used for smuggling.

Rabbi Yosef Zini, the father of Shin Bet chief David Zini, made a statement about the case amid rumors that one of his sons, who serves as a commander of a unit in Gaza, is one of the suspects.

