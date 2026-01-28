20/20 HINDSIGHT: Netanyahu Passed on 11 Separate Chances to Kill Yahye Sinwar Before Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined multiple opportunities to authorize the killing of Yahya Sinwar — the Hamas monster and architect of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack — in the months before the assault, according to a new report that is intensifying scrutiny of Israel’s prewar intelligence and political decision-making.

Channel 12 reported Wednesday, citing a senior Israeli defense official, that Netanyahu was presented with at least 11 separate chances in early 2023 to target Sinwar after Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency repeatedly pinpointed his location. Despite the intelligence and recommendations from security officials, the prime minister allegedly declined to greenlight an assassination.

According to the report, the Shin Bet succeeded in locating Sinwar multiple times in February and March 2023 and urged Netanyahu to approve a strike. But the outlet said Netanyahu did not authorize the operation and did not convene senior officials to even formally consider the proposal.

The revelation adds to a growing body of reporting and official inquiries examining whether missed warnings, internal disagreements and political calculations contributed to Israel’s failure to prevent the Oct. 7 attack.

The Prime Minister’s Office rejected Channel 12’s account, pushing back on the suggestion that Netanyahu blocked efforts to target Hamas leadership.

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the report has the situation “backward,” arguing that the prime minister repeatedly pressed to eliminate senior Hamas figures, including Sinwar, but was constrained by Israel’s security establishment.

“Netanyahu demanded repeatedly to eliminate the Hamas leadership, but the security leadership stopped it,” the statement said, adding that this was “well documented in minutes of the discussions.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)