PHOTOS: Thousands Celebrate Trebishan-Zvhill Chasunah in Beit Shemesh

Thousands of chassidim gathered this week in Beit Shemesh to celebrate a major chassidic wedding, uniting the Trebishan and Zvhill dynasties.

The joyous event took place at the “Sarah Events” hall, where the son of the Zvhill Rebbe married the daughter of the Trebishan Rebbe, who is also a granddaughter of the Pinsk-Karliner Rebbe.

Large crowds of chassidim from across Eretz Yisroel and abroad attended the simcha to extend their heartfelt mazel tov wishes to the distinguished families.

The celebration was documented by photographer A. Eisenbach for YWN:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)