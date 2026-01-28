Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PHOTOS: Thousands Celebrate Trebishan-Zvhill Chasunah in Beit Shemesh

Thousands of chassidim gathered this week in Beit Shemesh to celebrate a major chassidic wedding, uniting the Trebishan and Zvhill dynasties.

The joyous event took place at the “Sarah Events” hall, where the son of the Zvhill Rebbe married the daughter of the Trebishan Rebbe, who is also a granddaughter of the Pinsk-Karliner Rebbe.

Large crowds of chassidim from across Eretz Yisroel and abroad attended the simcha to extend their heartfelt mazel tov wishes to the distinguished families.

The celebration was documented by photographer A. Eisenbach for YWN:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HaRav Landau: “One Who Truly Lives A Life Of Torah Lacks Nothing In The World”

-40 POINTS: Independents Abandoning Trump As Approval Craters To New Record Low

SABER-RATTLING: Top Khamenei Advisor Threatens To Strike “Heart Of Tel Aviv” If U.S. Attacks Iran

Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Trump Push For Further Cuts

NO SURPRISES: PA Still Pays $2,000 A Month To Terrorist Who Smiled After Murdering 8 Children

INCREDIBLE: Birchas Hamazon Saves Jewish Man’s Life As Car Crashes Into His Home

Jerusalem Woman Killed After Crane Falls On Her; 3 Suspects Arrested

Remarks By PM Netanyahu At Levaya Of Master-Sgt. Ran Gvili HY’D [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

President Trump On Ilhan Omar Incident: “She Probably Had Herself Sprayed, Knowing Her”

FLATBUSH: Petira Of R’ Efrayim Segal Z”L, Legendary Hatzolah Member For Decades