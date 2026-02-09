Advertise
Dramatic Operation: IDF Special Forces Capture Senior Terrorist In Lebanon

IDF spokesperson

In a dramatic operation overnight Sunday, IDF special forces raided a building in southern Lebanon and arrested a senior terrorist from the al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya terror organization and transferred him to Israel for interrogation.

Shortly after the IDF spokesperson issued a statement about the raid on Monday morning, the al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya terror group confirmed the report, stating that IDF soldiers entered the village of Al-Habbariyah on foot and “abducted” Atwi Atwi, one of the organization’s senior terrorists.

The raid, which took place at a building in the Har Dov area only five kilometers from Israel’s northern border, was launched on the basis of intelligence findings collected in recent weeks. The IDF said that weapons were found in the building.

The al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya terror group, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, has carried out and promoted multiple attacks against Israel since the outbreak of the war following the October 7 massacre—at times operating in coordination with Hezbollah.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

