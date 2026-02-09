Israel Marks Milestone in F-35 Fighter Jet Program With Delivery of 350th Jet Wing

Israel’s state-owned defense firm Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) marked a major milestone Monday with the delivery of its 350th set of fighter jet wings to Lockheed Martin for use in the production of F-35 aircraft.

The announcement highlights Israel’s expanding role in the global supply chain for the advanced stealth fighter, which has become a cornerstone of U.S. and allied air power.

Earlier this month, the IDF confirmed that three new F-35i aircraft had arrived at Nevatim Air Force Base, raising Israel’s total fleet to 48 jets out of 50 already purchased under long-term procurement agreements.

The deliveries are part of a multi-year deal designed to expand Israel’s F-35 inventory from 25 to 50 aircraft. While the latest planes were originally expected in late 2025, some shipments were delayed, with the final two still scheduled for delivery in 2026.

IAI’s delivery of its 350th wing underscores the company’s broader role in the F-35 program, which now spans 11 countries and more than 1,300 operational aircraft worldwide.

Israeli officials have repeatedly pointed to the F-35’s strategic value. Defense Minister Israel Katz recently suggested that the aircraft, which played a key role in strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure in June 2025, could be used again in future operations.

“The F-35 remains a central pillar of Israel’s deterrence and operational capability,” Katz has said in recent remarks.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee praised the milestone, calling it a symbol of deep bilateral cooperation.

“The delivery of the 350th wing of an F-35 symbolizes the power of the eternal partnership between the U.S. and Israel,” Huckabee said. “When Israeli innovation and American industry act together, the results are capabilities which no one can compete with.”

IAI Chief Executive Boaz Levy echoed that sentiment, emphasizing decades of collaboration.

“This foundation stone exemplifies dozens of years of close cooperation with American industry, based on common values, advanced technological capabilities, and reciprocal commitment,” Levy said.

The milestone comes as Israel and the United States continue to deepen defense coordination amid regional tensions, particularly with Iran. Analysts say Israel’s growing industrial footprint in major U.S. weapons platforms strengthens both countries’ military readiness and political alignment.

With most of its F-35 fleet now in service and domestic production contributions expanding, Israel is positioning itself as both a major operator and a key partner in one of the world’s most advanced fighter programs.

