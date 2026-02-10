Advertise
Another Arrest: Chabad Yeshiva Bochur Handed Over to Military Police

IDF spokesperson

In the third arrest of a Ben Torah this week, a 20-year-old yeshiva bochur, a talmid of a Chabad yeshiva, was arrested late Monday night by the Rosh HaAyin police and handed over to the military police.

The bochur, Ariel Koren, spent the night behind bars and is expected to be brought before a military judge on Tuesday, who will determine the continuation of his proceedings.

It should be noted that the recent arrests were carried out by Israel Police officers, despite statements by Police Chief Danny Levy last week that the police would not take part in the arrests of Chareidi “draft dodgers” or their transfer to military police.

The arrest comes a day after the Chareidi sector was shocked by the incident in which a newlywed avreich was prevented from laying tefillin while in the custody of military police.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

