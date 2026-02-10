Advertise
UTTER DISGRACE: IDF Openly Admits: “We Refused To Allow Ben Torah To Lay Tefillin”

Illustrative. Tallis and tefillin.

In an exceptionally shocking incident for the world’s only Jewish state in 2026, the IDF openly admitted that it blatantly violated the most basic religious right of a newlywed avreich and prevented him from laying tefillin while in military custody for “draft dodging.”

After fierce public condemnations of the incident, the IDF spokesperson issued a statement admitting that the avreich, Avraham Ben Dayan, had requested to put on tefillin but ultimately did not do so “due to an expected delay in his intake.”

It should be noted that according to the family, Ben Dayan, who was arrested on Motzei Shabbos, asked multiple times throughout the day on Sunday to put on tefillin—not just once.

The IDF statement continued, “This is a highly exceptional case that is not in line with the IDF’s regulations. The IDF regrets the distress caused. Procedures at the prison have been clarified for immediate implementation, and the matter will be thoroughly investigated by commanders in order to prevent similar cases in the future.”

Since Ben Dayan’s arrest on Motzei Shabbos, two additional Bnei Torah were arrested and handed over to military police.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

