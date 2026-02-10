Turkey Warns U.S. Against Striking Iran, Says Airstrikes Alone Anyways Won’t Topple Regime

Turkey’s foreign minister has warned the United States against launching a military strike on Iran, saying there is “no immediate threat of war” and insisting that diplomacy remains the best path forward.

In an interview with CNN Turk on Tuesday, Hakan Fidan revealed that ahead of last month’s 12-day conflict, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio asked Ankara to relay a warning to Tehran.

“We received a phone call from Rubio,” Fidan said. “He said, ‘Tell the Iranians that in the coming hours, anything is possible.’”

Fidan said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded that negotiations were continuing, signaling Tehran’s interest in diplomacy.

“The region cannot bear another war,” Fidan said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is personally involved in efforts to prevent escalation.

According to Fidan, Turkey has urged Washington to avoid demanding that Iran accept all U.S. conditions at once, calling such an approach unrealistic. He said Iran is prepared to discuss enriched uranium and past stockpiles, which could open the door to broader talks.

Fidan also argued that Iran’s nuclear program is directly tied to U.S. and global security, while issues such as missiles and regional proxies primarily affect Israel.

Asked whether airstrikes could topple Iran’s leadership, he said, “No, that will not happen.”

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump, seeking to influence U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Israeli officials have expressed concern that Washington could reach a limited agreement focused only on nuclear issues, potentially restricting Israel’s ability to act against Iran in the future.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)