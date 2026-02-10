Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Intelligence Reports on Hamas Invasion Plans Reached Netanyahu in 2018, Contradicting His Claims

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was presented with Israeli military intelligence outlining Hamas’s plans for a large-scale assault years before the Oct. 7 attack, according to a report published by Ynet.

Citing intelligence documents and testimony from senior officials, Ynet reported that as early as April 2018, Israel’s Military Intelligence Directorate circulated an assessment warning that Hamas was developing a complex operational blueprint for a coordinated, multifront attack on Israeli military bases and civilian communities near Gaza. The plan later became known as “Jericho’s Walls.”

According to the report, the document envisioned breaching the Gaza border at dozens of locations and sending thousands of fighters into Israeli territory. It was distributed to senior defense and intelligence officials, including the prime minister’s and defense minister’s military secretaries, the National Security Council, the heads of the Shin Bet and Mossad, and the IDF chief of staff’s office.

The intelligence assessment stressed that the scope and complexity of the plan were “exceptional,” even as some analysts questioned Hamas’s immediate ability to carry it out. They nonetheless warned it reflected a significantly expanded threat.

Netanyahu has repeatedly denied having prior knowledge of the plan before Oct. 7. However, Ynet said documents submitted by the prime minister to State Comptroller’s Office acknowledge receipt of the 2018 report, while omitting warnings about Hamas’s long-term intentions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

PREPPING FOR ATTACK: Iran Buries Nuclear Entrances in Shadowy Bid to Protect Secret Stockpiles

Survey: One-Third of American Jews Faced Antisemitism in 2025, Most Alter Behavior To Avoid Targeting

Chareidi MKs Say Legal Adviser Is Thwarting Draft Law; Amit Segal Predicts Early Elections

HIGH-STAKES MEETING: Netanyahu Heads To Washington For Meeting With Trump, No Press Conference Scheduled

“Israel Must Act Now To Block Indonesian Soldiers From Entering Gaza”

1st Country: Indonesia Officially Confirms It Will Send Up To 8,000 Soldiers To Gaza

HaRav Landau: ‘Those Who Persecute Lomdei Torah Should Know—Yesh Din V’Yesh Dayan!’

UTTER DISGRACE: IDF Admits: “We Prevented Ben Torah From Laying Tefillin”

Another Arrest: Chabad Yeshiva Bochur Handed Over to Military Police

🎶WATCH AND ENJOY: MBD Sings Duets With HIMSELF At A Time Shas-A Thon!