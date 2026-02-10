Advertise
Shin Bet Escorts Reporter Off Israeli PM Netanyahu’s Plane in Last-Minute Security Move

An Israeli-Russian freelance journalist was abruptly removed from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official aircraft on Monday morning.

According to Channel 12, journalist Nick Kolyohin was escorted off the Wing of Zion plane by agents of the Shin Bet shortly after boarding. Kolyohin said he had previously received authorization from the Prime Minister’s Office to join the flight as part of the press delegation.

“If there are checks, do them in advance,” Kolyohin told Channel 12. “Why at the last minute, and why without an explanation?”

Kolyohin works as a contributor for the U.S.-based outlet Newsmax and China’s state-run Xinhua, associations that have drawn scrutiny in parts of the Israeli media. In recent years, some watchdog groups have questioned his ties to foreign-backed outlets, alleging that he promoted Russian interests — claims Kolyohin has strongly denied.

He said the accusations amount to defamation and confirmed that he is pursuing legal action over the matter.

In a brief statement, Shin Bet said its actions were guided by its responsibility to protect the prime minister and sensitive information.

“Decisions are made to reduce risk,” the agency said, adding that it could not comment on specific cases.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

