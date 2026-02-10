Israel Seeks Freedom To Strike Iran Even If U.S. Reaches Deal With Murderous Regime

Israeli officials are warning that Israel may insist on preserving the right to act militarily against Iran even if Washington reaches a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.

Speaking to CNN ahead of talks between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Donald Trump, Israeli officials said Netanyahu plans to press Trump for “freedom of action” against Iran, citing growing concerns over the country’s military capabilities.

According to the officials, Netanyahu will present new intelligence assessments focused on Iran’s efforts to rehabilitate and expand its ballistic missile program. Israeli security officials believe that without outside intervention, Iran could possess up to 2,000 missiles within weeks or months.

Netanyahu departed for Washington on Tuesday morning, marking his seventh visit to the United States since Trump’s return to office. Before leaving, he highlighted what he called the “unique closeness” between the two leaders and their governments.

“I think this reflects the exceptional relationship we have,” Netanyahu said, referring to his personal ties with Trump and the broader U.S.-Israel alliance.

He stressed that Iran would dominate the agenda, even as other regional issues remain on the table.

“We will discuss Gaza and the region,” Netanyahu said, “but first and foremost, the negotiations with Iran.”

