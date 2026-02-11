The Attorney General’s Surprising Position On Gov’t Plan For Yehuda & Shomron

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara expressed support this week for the government’s plan that tightens control over Yehuda and Shomron and advances de facto sovereignty in the area, i24News reported.

At the security cabinet meeting on Sunday, Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced a number of decisions regarding land registration and acquisition procedures that will strengthen Jewish settlements in Yehudah and Shomron, including the revocation of a Jordanian law banning the sale of land to Jews.

To their surprise, Baharav-Miara expressed her support for the measures.

“All of the measures align with international law according to how the Justice Ministry interprets it,” she said at the meeting. She added: “If foreign entities raise claims, we have responses ready.”

Among the decisions approved by the cabinet were the removal of confidentiality from land registry records in Judea and Samaria and publishing them (easing land purchases); repealing the Jordanian law that prohibits the sale of land in Yehudah and Shomron to Jews; and expanding supervision and enforcement activities to Areas A and B regarding water offenses, damage to archaeological sites, and environmental hazards.

