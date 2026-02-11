Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Attorney General’s Surprising Position On Gov’t Plan For Yehuda & Shomron

IDF soldiers operating in the Shomron. (IDF spokesperson)

Attorney General Gali Baharav Miara expressed support this week for the government’s plan that tightens control over Yehuda and Shomron and advances de facto sovereignty in the area, i24News reported.

At the security cabinet meeting on Sunday, Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Yisrael Katz announced a number of decisions regarding land registration and acquisition procedures that will strengthen Jewish settlements in Yehudah and Shomron, including the revocation of a Jordanian law banning the sale of land to Jews.

To their surprise, Baharav-Miara expressed her support for the measures.

“All of the measures align with international law according to how the Justice Ministry interprets it,” she said at the meeting. She added: “If foreign entities raise claims, we have responses ready.”

Among the decisions approved by the cabinet were the removal of confidentiality from land registry records in Judea and Samaria and publishing them (easing land purchases); repealing the Jordanian law that prohibits the sale of land in Yehudah and Shomron to Jews; and expanding supervision and enforcement activities to Areas A and B regarding water offenses, damage to archaeological sites, and environmental hazards.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Antisemitism in Paris: Jewish Boy Brutally Assaulted On Way To Shul

“DEATH TO AMERICA!”: Iran Marks 47th Anniversary Of 1979 Revolution Amid U.S. Pressure and Protest Anger

Wave Of Arrests Continue: 4 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested In Past 24 Hours

DEAD END: Man Detained In 84-Year-Old Nancy Guthrie’s Vanishing Has Been Released

Tragedy At Ashdod Oil Refinery: 2 Employees Die Due To Safety Malfunction

After Truce Violation: IDF Kills Hamas Sniper Who Killed 7 IDF Soldiers, Including 4 From Netzach Yehuda

Chareidi MKs Capitulated But Legal Advisor Demands New Sanctions On Lomdei Torah

In First, Israel Strips Two Convicted Terrorists of Citizenship, Prepares To Deport Them

STRANGER THAN FICTION: United Passenger Bound for Nicaragua Accidentally Flown to Tokyo

10 Dead In Rare Mass School Shooting In British Columbia, Canada; Suspect Deceased