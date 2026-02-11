Advertise
Wave Of Arrests Continue: 4 Yeshiva Bochurim Arrested In Past 24 Hours

Illustrative. Military prison. Photo: Attorney Shai Rodeh

The Notnim Gav organization on Wednesday announced the arrests of four yeshivah bochurim in the past day.

One bochur was arrested at his home by the military police in Hod HaSharon.

Overnight, Israel Police officers arrested two yeshivah bochurim, one in Givat Ze’ev and one in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem, and handed them over to the military police.

In addition, a yeshiva bochur from a leading Sephardi yeshiva was arrested a week ago by the military police. The yeshiva administration was only informed of the arrest on Wednesday morning.

All the bochurim are receiving legal assistance from lawyers provided by the aid organizations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

