“All Of Netanyahu’s Success Is Due To His Charedi Grandchildren, Who Learn Torah All Day”

Yinon Magal

Channel 14 journalist Yinon Magal and Maariv reporter Ben Caspit co-host a daily radio program on Radio 103FM.

Despite his secular appearance, Magal, who is Shomer Shabbos, has views that are more Chareidi than those of some Chareidim.

In their daily confrontation on Wednesday, the two debated whether Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is connected to his Jewish roots. Caspit, a fierce Netanyahu critic, challenged the idea.

Magal responded by saying, “Bibi has Charedi grandchildren. All of Netanyahu’s success and bracha is in the zechus of his Charedi grandchildren.”

He added: “His grandchildren sit all day and learn Torah. There’s a reason he’s the longest-serving prime minister—he’s made history.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

