THREE HOUR MEETING ENDS: Trump Says he “Insisted” Talks With Iran Continue

U.S. President Donald Trump said he concluded a “very good” meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but acknowledged that no final agreements were reached — particularly regarding Iran.

In a statement posted following the meeting, Trump wrote:

“I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated. If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

Trump did not indicate whether Netanyahu supports continued negotiations with Tehran, but made clear that he believes pursuing a deal remains the preferred course — at least for now.

Referencing the previous confrontation with Iran, Trump added:

“Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

The president was alluding to the June 2025 U.S. military strikes on three of Iran’s primary nuclear facilities, an operation widely known as “Midnight Hammer,” which significantly escalated tensions between Washington and Tehran at the time.

In addition to Iran, Trump said the two leaders discussed developments in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

“Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

