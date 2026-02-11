Authorities Say Planned Ramming-Stabbing Attack Near Jerusalem Was Foiled by Accident

Israeli prosecutors on Wednesday indicted a 50-year-old man from the West Bank town of Qalandia, accusing him of plotting a combined ramming and stabbing attack at a key checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

According to police and prosecutors, the suspect had spent months preparing to carry out an assault at the Hizma checkpoint, a major transit point between Jerusalem and surrounding areas. Investigators say he intended to ram his vehicle into security personnel and civilians before launching a knife attack.

The suspect was arrested nine days ago after being involved in a traffic accident near the entrance to Jerusalem. During the arrest, officers searched his vehicle and discovered several knives and military-style clothing allegedly linked to a terrorist organization.

Authorities say the crash — unrelated to his alleged plot — inadvertently exposed the plan and prevented the attack from being carried out.

Interrogators later determined that on the day of his arrest, the suspect had outfitted his car with fake license plates and stocked it with weapons in preparation for the assault.

The investigation has since expanded to include the suspect’s family. His adult son was also detained after officers searching their home allegedly found Hamas flags, headbands associated with terrorist groups, incitement materials and images of known terrorists.

Police say the son is being investigated on suspicion of possessing means to carry out an attack. His detention has been extended as authorities continue to review evidence.

