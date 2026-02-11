U.S. Deploys USS George H.W. Bush After Trump-Netanyahu Meeting And As Talks With Iran Enter Critical Phase

The U.S. has ordered the deployment of an additional aircraft carrier, the USS George H.W. Bush, to the Gulf region, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The carrier is expected to join the USS Abraham Lincoln, strengthening American firepower as preparations for a possible military strike if talks with Tehran collapse.

The move follows comments by President Donald Trump on suggesting he was considering sending more U.S. forces to the Middle East. Speaking Tuesday, Trump said additional deployments were under review as negotiations with Iran continue under mounting pressure.

The heightened military posture comes as Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a high-profile meeting at the White House on Wednesday, with Iran the central focus of their discussions. According to officials familiar with the talks, Netanyahu urged the president not to settle for a limited or partial agreement with Tehran and pressed him to prioritize Israel’s security concerns.

After the meeting, Trump offered a cautiously optimistic assessment in a post on Truth Social.

“I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues,” Trump wrote.

Turning to the Iran issue, the president emphasized that no final decision had been made.

“There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” he said. “If it can, that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be.”

In a pointed reference to past confrontations, Trump warned that Tehran should carefully weigh its next steps.

“The last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — that did not work well for them,” he wrote. “Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible.”

Trump also linked the Iran talks to broader regional developments, praising what he described as “tremendous progress” in Gaza and across the Middle East.

“There is truly PEACE in the Middle East,” he added.

Defense analysts say the deployment of a second aircraft carrier sends a clear signal to Tehran that Washington is preparing for multiple scenarios — including the possibility of military action. Aircraft carriers serve as floating airbases, capable of launching sustained operations without relying on regional allies.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)