Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

CUNY Law Event Sparks Outrage for Framing Hamas Terror Tunnels as “Resistance To Colonization”

Mattresses and a plastic chair lie on the floor inside a tunnel in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)

A student group at City University of New York School of Law is facing mounting criticism after promoting an event that frames Hamas terror infrastructure as a form of “resistance.”

The campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine announced a March 5 discussion featuring Hadeel Assali, an anthropologist affiliated with Columbia University Center for Science and Society. The event is billed as an “anthropologic investigation” into Gaza’s tunnel network, described as “social organization in resistance to colonization.”

In past writings, Assali has called the tunnels “an essential form of resistance,” portraying Hamas’s underground network as part of a relationship between Palestinians and the land — completely ignoring their use in kidnappings, torture and attacks on civilians.

The invitation drew backlash from Columbia Faculty and Staff Supporting Israel, which noted that Assali was named in a lawsuit against Columbia University and Barnard College over failures to protect Jewish students.

The Columbia Jewish Alumni Association warned that the event reflects a broader trend of politicized scholarship spreading across campuses.

“This is how it happens,” the group said.

Brandy Shufutinsky of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies called the program “a dangerous reframing of terror,” stressing that “no number of teach-ins can erase the atrocities.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israeli PM Netanyahu Says President Trump Thinks Iran Can Be Pressured Into “Good Deal”

Report: Netanyahu Asked to Talk to HaGaon HaRav Hirsch and Was Refused

COMMIE LOGIC: NYC Mayor Mamdani Says He Wants To Raise Taxes Because New York Is Too Expensive

Iran Blasts “Adelson Mouthpiece” Yisrael Hayom Over Secret Report Of Mass Secret Executions

“Do You Want to Go There?”: Hearing Erupts After AG Bondi Targets Democrat Over Antisemitism

REVEALED: IDF Reservist, Civilian Indicted For Using Classified Intel To Bet On IDF Strikes

2 Jews Arrested During Protests In Iran Are Released; 1 Still Imprisoned

HaRav Landau In Dramatic Declaration: “Not Even 1 Ben Torah Will Join The Army”

U.S. Deploys USS George H.W. Bush After Trump-Netanyahu Meeting And As Talks With Iran Enter Critical Phase

Senior Hamas Official Says The Terrorist Group Has Not Received A Disarmament Proposal