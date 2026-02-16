ZAKA: International Efforts Underway After Israeli Man Is Found Dead In Paris Hotel

An Israeli man from central Israel was found dead in his hotel room in Paris late Sunday, prompting a rapid response from international rescue officials and Israeli authorities.

ZAKA’s International Division said in a statement Monday that the man was discovered unconscious in his room, where local emergency teams later pronounced him dead. No cause of death has been released, and authorities have not indicated whether foul play is suspected.

The case has triggered a coordinated effort involving French responders, Israeli officials, and ZAKA volunteers stationed in Paris.

“We received the report through our emergency hotline and immediately began coordinating assistance,” said Baruch Nidam, who is overseeing the operation.

Nidam said volunteers joined local authorities shortly after the discovery and began procedures aimed at preserving kavod hameis.

ZAKA officials said their primary focus now is navigating the legal and logistical process required to return the body to Israel for kevurah.

The organization is working in coordination with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to secure the necessary approvals from French authorities and facilitate the transfer from a local hospital.

“These are complex processes that involve both local law enforcement and diplomatic channels,” Nidam said. “Our goal is to complete them as quickly and respectfully as possible.”

Authorities have released few details about the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, and ZAKA said it was not authorized to comment on medical or investigative findings.

